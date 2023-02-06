A care home is offering free meals to those over 65 years old throughout the month.

Richard House Care Home on Gorse Road in Grantham is offering the meals to people every Wednesday.

This is for people who live alone.

Over 65s can get free meals every Wednesday. (62258442)

Anita Asken, activities coordinator for the care home, said: "Richard House would like to extend a helping hand to those who live alone and are over 65 a free hot meal, especially in these times with energy bills costing so much.

"The old generation might miss a hot meal so they can have heating."

For more information or if anyone would like to book a place for a meal, contact the Richard House team on 01476 855705.