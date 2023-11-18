A Grantham care home is offering Blue Light workers a chance to pop in for some breakfast goodies.

Richard House Care Home is opening its doors to Blue Light workers into the care home from now, throughout December and into the New Year.

Anita Asken, lifestyle manager at Richard House, said: “For Christmas and into the New Year, we will be offering workers a chance to have a coffee and cake, hot chocolate, bacon butty and other breakfast goods.”

Richard House Care Home in Grantham.

Richard House is in Gorse Road, Grantham.