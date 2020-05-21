Staff at a Grantham care home are celebrating after receiving its first ‘good’ report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Belvoir House Care Home, on Brownlow Street, Grantham, was inspected in February, just over a year after its last inspection in February 2019 which saw it rated as Requires Improvement.

The home, run by Amber Blossom Limited, can provide care for up to 24 people and there were 18 residents aged 65 and over at the time of the inspection.