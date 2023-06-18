A Grantham care home has taken recycled materials and put them to good use.

Earlier this week, Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, recycled cardboard and plastic.

With these recycled materials, they created a marble run and also a tray for ice cream.

Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “We decided that this week we would recycle a lot of our cardboard and plastic.

“So, it starts with me and the residents making a giant marble run with cardboard and jumbo lollipop sticks.

“Now the competition was on to see who would get the highest score.

Chef Mikey dressed as the ice-cream man.

“Then Mikey [the chef] then decided he wanted to become the ice-cream man, so we made the tray and hat and he played ice-cream van music.

“The residents loved it.”