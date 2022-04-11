A care home in Grantham has received a 'Good' rating for operating safely and effectively.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home on Beacon Lane in Grantham was inspected recently by the Care Quality Commission. It was praised for operating a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service.

The CQC inspected the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, earlier this year and rated the home ‘Good’ in all five areas of the inspection.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home has received a 'Good' rating from the Care Quality Commission. (56001728)

The report stated that staff working in the service were happy and felt listened to, that additional staff members had been recruited and that specialist training had been provided in addition to mandatory training so staff felt very well supported.

The report also said residents were very happy living in the home, they felt safe and well looked after, and that residents and staff were proud of their home.

One relative said: “The staff are very caring and kind here, very sensitive to people’s needs.” A resident added: “The staff look after us very well and listen to our comments, we have regular residents’ meetings where we can voice our opinions and any changes we ask for are made.”

The report found that the new general manager, Kerry Angeloni, has made a positive impact, especially on staff morale. Staff, residents and relatives were all very complimentary about her, a relative said: “Residents are well looked after, I have no concerns. If I was worried, I would go to the manager who is very nice and acts on everything I ask her to do.” A staff member commented: “The new manager is very supportive, she really listens.”

Kerry Angeloni said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Maple Leaf Lodge has achieved a ‘Good’ rating following the CQC’s most recent inspection. It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised. It has been difficult for everyone in the care sector to get through the pandemic but we have all pulled together as a team and everyone has worked incredibly hard. The next step is to achieve outstanding!”

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and specialist dementia care for 67 residents from respite care to long-term stays.