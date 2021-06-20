Care home receives surprise Easter egg donation

Residents at a Grantham care home have been tucking into chocolate Easter eggs nearly two months after the big day.

Red Court Care Community, on St Edmunds Close in Grantham, were delighted to receive three large boxes of Easter eggs from Belton House on Friday.

Lucy Chard, programming and partnerships officer at Belton House, emailed Red Court asking if they would be interested in receiving around 150 Easter eggs that were not used in their Easter egg trail. Lucy delivered them to the home a few days later.

Lucy at Belton House donated Easter eggs. (48104257)

Lesley Burton, office manager at Red Court, said: “We have such a supportive community around us with a variety of local businesses donating sweet treats and toiletries to us frequently. I was delighted when Lucy asked if we’d like a large Easter egg donation for our staff and residents, it was so kind of her to think of us. We knew everyone would devour them because who doesn’t love chocolate? Thank you Belton House for your generous donation.”