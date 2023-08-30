A care home resident has celebrated her 101st birthday.

Barbara Teague, a Maple Leaf Lodge resident, celebrated her birthday with staff, relatives and friends with an afternoon tea party.

The birthday girl said: “The key to a long life is to be happy, life is going to throw things at you, and you just have to get on with it.”

Barbara Teague celebrated her 101st birthday with staff and relatives.

Barbara was born on August 26, 1922, in Lincoln, but moved to Grantham when she was four years old.

She attended Huntingtower School, now known as Huntingtower Community Primary Academy, and Spitalgate Primary School.

She then went on to study at Kesteven All Girls School before leaving in 1939 when World War Two broke out.

Barbara blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

During the war, Barbara volunteered with the Red Cross, where she helped out on hospital wards and manned the air raid precaution centre.

In 1941, she started her nurse training in Cambridge.

Unfortunately, in her second year she became ill and had to give up nursing.

In 1945, she married Tony Teague, who during the war served for four years in and out of Egypt.

The couple had three children together.

Barbara celebrated her 101st birthday.

Barbara was also a member of St Wulfram’s Church and helped out with many aspects of church life.

At 28 years old, she trained as a teacher and taught in South Witham, Huntingtower and Belton Lane schools.

Barbara added: “Tony and I bought our first house and it stood high on the drift looking out across Belvoir at the front of the house and Grantham to the back.

“It was a house that had rooms to welcome people.”

In 2013, Barbara came to Maple Leaf Lodge.

Amongst her relatives at her celebration was her daughter and son-in-law.

A close friend who also attended her celebration said: “Barbara is and has been a fantastic friend to so many and it has been a pleasure to have been her friend for the past 60 years.”

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

“Barbara is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she continues into her journey into her next century.”