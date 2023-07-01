A resident’s dream has come true after she returned to the golf course.

Jacqueline, who has lived at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home since 2022, used to be a ladies captain and played golf three times a week for 35 years.

Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at the care home, made Jacqueline’s wish of returning to the golf course a reality.

Courtney said: “We were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as we knew how much it meant to her and seeing the smile on her face when we arrived was wonderful.”

Jacqueline was taken to Belton Park Golf Club where she scored four hole-in-ones.

She was then treated to a cup of tea in the club house, spoke to members and shared her past golf memories with them.

Courtney first learnt about Jacqueline’s dream to return to golf after speaking to her sons.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing.

“We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Maple Leaf Lodge.

“It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true.

“It was wonderful to see how happy Jaqueline was.”