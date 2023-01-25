A Grantham care home was visited by ponies for some animal-related fun.

Residents of Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre in Arlington Gardens were joined last week by Lollipop Ponies from Birmingham.

The ponies also made a similar visit to Royal Windsor Care Home in Harlaxton Road on January 20.

Lollipop Ponies paid a visit to Apple Trees Care Home. (62052234)

Activity co-ordinator, Julie McGrath, said: "All the residents got to see the ponies because they went through the home and even into some resident’s bedrooms so the ones that couldn’t get out of bed didn’t miss out.

"The ponies were fantastic and so well behaved, the residents had a lovely time and one resident even said that it had made her day!"

