A care home resident who has “never stopped painting” has showcased her life’s work in an exhibition.

Ann Chambers, 86, a trained graphic artist, showcased her art in an exhibition at Gregory House Care Home in Grantham.

Since she was a child art has meant “absolutely everything” to Ann.

Ann Chambers (right) and Ashleigh Pinder, Gregory House activities coordinator. (61931126)

She said: “I have never stopped painting. I absolutely love it.

“I remember when I was in infant school, then junior, then secondary and all the way through I would just do it.

Some of Ann's art featured in the exhibition. (61931438)

“When I first got jobs I would involve art in everything.”

In the exhibition on Wednesday, Ann showcased a mix of her paintings incorporating many different styles on small to extra large prints.

Ashleigh Pinder, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: “For us, the art encompasses Ann as a person and although she is here in the care home, she is still a person.

“This is what she did and still what she loves to do.

“If we can incorporate that and show people what she did and how long she spent pouring her art into these photos, then everyone can appreciate it like we do.”

Ann previously worked in the printing trade and also as a freelance sign writer and graphic artist.

Her art has been exhibited in Newark and also London.

She lives in Gregory House with her husband Denis, to whom she has been married for 63 years.

The couple have two children, Martin, 62, and Katherine, 60, and both were there to support their mother on the day of her exhibition.

Ann is selling greeting cards with some of her paintings on to raise money for two charities including The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF) and Blood Cancer UK (formerly Bloodwise).