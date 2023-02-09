A care home resident who has "loved horses from a very young age" was treated to a visit to a stables.

Beryl, a resident from the Richard House Care Home in Grantham, was taken to a stables in Marston which was organised by Anita Asken and Deborah Wylie, who are both members of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

Anita, who is also activities coordinator at Richard House, said: "Beryl has loved horses from a very young age.

Beryl with a horse. Photo: Anita Asken (62354329)

"Beryl's Father was a very well known commentator Freddie Gadd who commentated at local shows and gymkhanas."

Beryl used to appear in horse shows when she was younger and her "whole family are very passionate about horses", added Anita.

Deborah Wylie (left ) and Beryl ( right) with a horse. Photo: Anita Asken (62354357)

She will be paying a visit to the ponies again in the future.

Deborah Wylie (left ) and Beryl ( right) with a horse. Photo: Anita Asken (62354387)

Anita added: "She [Beryl] would like to thank Deborah from Sunrise Rotary for helping her with such a wonderful day."