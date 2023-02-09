Grantham care home resident who has 'loved horses from a very young age' visits stables in Marston
A care home resident who has "loved horses from a very young age" was treated to a visit to a stables.
Beryl, a resident from the Richard House Care Home in Grantham, was taken to a stables in Marston which was organised by Anita Asken and Deborah Wylie, who are both members of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.
Anita, who is also activities coordinator at Richard House, said: "Beryl has loved horses from a very young age.
"Beryl's Father was a very well known commentator Freddie Gadd who commentated at local shows and gymkhanas."
Beryl used to appear in horse shows when she was younger and her "whole family are very passionate about horses", added Anita.
She will be paying a visit to the ponies again in the future.
Anita added: "She [Beryl] would like to thank Deborah from Sunrise Rotary for helping her with such a wonderful day."