Grantham care home residents celebrate Father's Day with video calls

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:50, 25 June 2020

Residents at a Grantham care home celebrated Father’s Day a little differently this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, residents at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, received a video call from their loved ones. Residents weren’t phased by this however, as they have become quite tech-savvy at Skype calls, FaceTime, and online events.

They also enjoyed a day of treats, music, games and were treated to a special homemade lunch of pub classics made by the head chef.

