Care home residents celebrate St Patrick's with a day of festivities.

Residents at the Royal Windsor Care Home on Harlaxton Road, Grantham, enjoyed St Patrick's Day.

The home's resident entertainment organiser, Anita Asken, had arranged for a leprechaun to entertain the residents and they also had crafts and games to play.

A resident getting involved with the festivities

