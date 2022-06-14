Care home residents were "thrilled" as they were visited by some local youngsters for a morning of fun.

Residents at Newton House care home on Barrowby Road recently enjoyed a visit from Sweet Angels childcare services.

Karen Olivant of Newton House, said: “We had a lovely visit from Sweet Angels childcare services. The connection that both the residents and the children have is just so lovely to see.

Sweet Angels brought a smile (57303810)

“It was a wonderful morning with Valeria Figueiredo Vaz and the amazing children who are all very popular with our residents and they were thrilled to welcome back their little friends.”

The Sweet Angels cherubs (57303812)

Fun and games at Newton House (57303814)

Miss Maple stole the show (57303808)

Newton House residents enjoying a cuddle with Miss Maple (57303806)

Valeria’s dog, Miss Maple also came along for some fun and plenty of cuddles and the group enjoyed colouring, bowling and a target game, followed by ice cream.