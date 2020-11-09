In the lead up to Remembrance Sunday residents at Red Court care home in Grantham enjoyed creating poppy and art.

Residents carefully created petals using red and black crepe paper to make up the large poppies and also painted their own versions of the vibrant red flower during a popular craft class, which is held weekly.

Lin Amos, general manager at Red Court on St Edmunds Close, said: “Remembrance Day is an important date in the calendar for residents at Red Court.

“Whilst it is not always possible for residents to attend local Remembrance services, especially this year, as a team we work hard to ensure that all those in our care have the opportunity to mark the occasions that are important to them, and Remembrance Sunday is particularly poignant.

“Although we are still in lockdown and residents are unable to see their loved ones face-to-face, window visits, video and facetime calls are helping to keep spirits high – and our crafting sessions are an important part of that.

“Without a combination of events and activities like creating poppy works of art, gentle exercise, music and dance, we know that the atmosphere of our home would be severely affected and the wellbeing of our residents wouldn’t be what it is today – that of goodwill, happiness and enthusiasm for everything that we do.”

To find out more about Red Court Care Community, contact Anita Human on 01476 576 811 or visit www.redhomes.com/our-homes/red-court-care-community/.