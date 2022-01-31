A care home has been able to organise trips again for its residents to enjoy the outdoors and remain active.

After a short period of lockdown at Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, residents were able to enjoy bus trips to local places of interest.

The most recent trips available to Newton House residents included visits to the Gap Inn pub at Muston and Belton Garden Centre.

Newton House residents enjoyed trips to the pub and a garden centre. (54587030)

Karen Olivant, head of activities at the care home, said: "Residents were delighted to finally be able to get our doors and enjoy their bus trips out again, after a short lockdown period at the home, trips had been put on hold to ensure the safety of our residents.

"The gents were thrilled to visit the Gap inn at Muston – enjoying nice refreshing bitters or wine and a good old of game of dominoes and cards.

"Such a lovely time was had reminiscing about their choice of places to go socialising."

One resident commented: “I can’t thank you ladies enough for such a great time and getting us back our doors again, it really has been the best day.”

Karen continued: "A trip out to Belton Garden Centre was enjoyed the following day for the wonderful ladies. Looking around the garden centre, followed by refreshments in the restaurant.

"We aim to go out on the bus at least twice a week, visiting a variety of places. It is a wonderful way of keeping our residents active, engaging in social interaction whilst ensuring that they are living in wellbeing."

