Residents at a Grantham care home were hoping to raise some smiles and money for charity as they donned their Comic Relief red noses.

Wigs, pom poms and traditional red noses were the order of the day this week at Red Court Care Community, in St Edmunds Court, as the home held a cake sale to raise money for Comic Relief.

Gabriela Bucek, general manager at Red Court, said: “Red Nose Day is a great way for staff and residents to come together each year to do something special for charity.

Red Court Care Home residents and staff got into the red nose day spirit. (63085389)

“There is always such a buzz of activity, and it is a great way to not only raise a smile but also to do some good.”

Red Nose Day, held on Friday March 17, is an annual fundraising campaign created by Comic Relief, which accumulates in a fundraising telethon to raise money for good causes around the world.

Last year, Comic Relief raised £42 million as almost 5 million people tuned into the Red Nose Day broadcast.

Red Court Care Community provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 53 people, some of whom may be living with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.