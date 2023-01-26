Care home residents were treated to a Mad Hatter's tea party yesterday (Wednesday).

Carers and some of the residents from the Richard House Care Home in Grantham dressed up as Alice in Wonderland characters for the day.

The costumes were loaned to them for free by Kay Warburton at Cinderella's Costume Shop, based on London Road.

Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: "The Alice in Wonderland day was fantastic with residents joining in and dressing up.

"The Queen was shouting 'off with their heads' and the rabbit was running around saying 'I'm late for a very important date'.

"The atmosphere in the home it was great. The residents then watched the film in the cinema with sweets and popcorn."

The home was also named as finalist in the Pinders Healthcare Design Awards, which recognises excellence in the long term care and independent living sectors.

The room was decorated for the tea party. (62078225)

Anita added that she wanted to say a "big thank you" to Kay for loaning the outfits to the care home.