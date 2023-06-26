Richard House Care Home residents in Grantham enjoy a ‘Taste of India’
Published: 06:00, 26 June 2023
Care home residents have been treated to a ‘Taste of India’.
Richard House care home residents enjoyed the curries made by Praf, from Praf’s Kitchen in New Beacon Road.
Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “The residents really enjoy the food.
“Some had never had a curry before and they enjoyed trying new flavours.
“A big thank you for all your help Prafs Kitchen for coming and lending a hand.”