Care home residents have been treated to a ‘Taste of India’.

Richard House care home residents enjoyed the curries made by Praf, from Praf’s Kitchen in New Beacon Road.

Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “The residents really enjoy the food.

Care home residents at Richard House Care Home in Grantham enjoyed a 'Taste of India'.

“Some had never had a curry before and they enjoyed trying new flavours.

“A big thank you for all your help Prafs Kitchen for coming and lending a hand.”