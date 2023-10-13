The circus paid a visit to a Grantham care home.

Newton House Care Home transported into a virtual circus and a day of carnival themed activities were held for the residents.

Residents also tried juggling, hula hooping and face painting.

There was plenty of 'clowning around' at Newton House Care Home, in Grantham.

Activities coordinator Karen said: “There is never a dull day at Newton House and we take great pride in providing new experiences for our residents to enjoy!

“You’re never too old for a bit of clowning around.”

Newton House Care Home in Grantham held a circus-themed day

Alongside activities provided by the “magical” activities team, the residents also enjoyed some food and drink.

Sonia Fairhurst, general manager at the home, said: “I am really proud of my activities team who work very hard every day, especially to organise this special day.”