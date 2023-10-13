Newton House Care Home residents in Grantham enjoy ‘clowning around’ on circus-themed day
The circus paid a visit to a Grantham care home.
Newton House Care Home transported into a virtual circus and a day of carnival themed activities were held for the residents.
Residents also tried juggling, hula hooping and face painting.
Activities coordinator Karen said: “There is never a dull day at Newton House and we take great pride in providing new experiences for our residents to enjoy!
“You’re never too old for a bit of clowning around.”
Alongside activities provided by the “magical” activities team, the residents also enjoyed some food and drink.
Sonia Fairhurst, general manager at the home, said: “I am really proud of my activities team who work very hard every day, especially to organise this special day.”