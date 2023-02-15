Love was in the air at a care home as staff and residents celebrated Valentine's Day.

The Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham was full of flowers, cards and sweets yesterday (Tuesday).

Resident Ron delivered roses and chocolates to all staff members and they said "how sweet" it was and that it made their day.

Love was in the air at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham. (62454293)

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the care home, said: “We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or via video call.

"We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it!"

Love was in the air at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham. (62454288)

Courtney Doncaster, the care home's activities co-ordinator, read a poem to residents while she wore her love heart pyjamas.

In the afternoon, residents enjoyed a fun-packed hour of vocal lessons from choir leader and vocal coach to the stars, Dan Cooper.

Love was in the air at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham. (62454219)

Mr Cooper taught them to sing two classic love songs, including All You Need Is Love by The Beatles, and Love Is In The Air by John Paul Young.

Love was in the air at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham. (62454212)

In the evening, there was entertainment performed by the "fabulous" Nicky Reader and Neil.