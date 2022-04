More news, no ads

A piece of Easter art work made my staff member brought joy to care home residents.

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at Royal Windsor Care Home, made a colourful Easter display.

The creation allowed residents to have some fun and frolics posing as the Easter bunny on Sunday.

Care home residents enjoy the Easter bunny created by Anita Asken. (56187444)

Care home residents enjoy the Easter bunny created by Anita Asken. (56187447)

Care home residents enjoy the Easter bunny created by Anita Asken. (56187455)

Care home residents enjoy the Easter bunny created by Anita Asken. (56187458)

Care home residents enjoy the Easter bunny created by Anita Asken. (56187461)

Care home residents enjoy the Easter bunny created by Anita Asken. (56187441)