Staff and residents at a Grantham care home celebrated Easter with a host of activities.

The activities held at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Lane, included church services, Easter crafts, Easter egg hunts and a lot more.

Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at the care home, said: "As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter.

It was an egg-celent day of Easter activities for staff and residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham. (63457815)

"It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love decorating the home and creating their own Easter bonnets and Easter cards. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!"

Alongside Easter activities, including bonnet making and hot cross bun eating, the residents also tucked into a delicious Easter meal of roast lamb and Easter cheesecake for dessert.

This was prepared by the home’s chefs Andrew and Conner.

Winnie, a Maple Leaf Lodge resident, said “Who said receiving chocolate on Easter was just for children, it’s my favourite time of year!”

The residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, got to make Easter bonnets. (63457830)

The residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, got to make Easter cards. (63457833)

Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.