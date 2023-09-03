Care home residents enjoyed a “fantastic” day on a boat trip earlier this week.

Staff and residents at Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, paid a visit to Three Shires Canal Boat on Wednesday, August 30.

Anita Asken, lifestyle manager at the care home, said: “It was a lovely two hour trip including afternoon tea while taking in the scenery of the Vale of Belvoir.

It was a 'fantastic' day for the residents

“The crew of the Three Shires Boat, Liz and Hugh, were absolutely amazing and very helpful with the residents.

“They served refreshments on the boat.

All smiles on the boat

“Big thank you to Liz and Hugh for making it a very special day for the residents.

“They [the residents] all said what a fantastic time they had.”

Some sweet treats on the boat trip

The residents go to enjoy the sights of the Vale of Belvoir

Smiles and waves on the bus

Lovely weather for a boat trip!

The residents ready for their trip

Anita also wanted to thank Lincolnshire Call Connect bus service who picked up the residents.

Anita added: “They were very helpful supporting residents on and off the bus.”