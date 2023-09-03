Richard House Care Home residents in Grantham enjoy ‘fantastic’ boat trip
Care home residents enjoyed a “fantastic” day on a boat trip earlier this week.
Staff and residents at Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, paid a visit to Three Shires Canal Boat on Wednesday, August 30.
Anita Asken, lifestyle manager at the care home, said: “It was a lovely two hour trip including afternoon tea while taking in the scenery of the Vale of Belvoir.
“The crew of the Three Shires Boat, Liz and Hugh, were absolutely amazing and very helpful with the residents.
“They served refreshments on the boat.
“Big thank you to Liz and Hugh for making it a very special day for the residents.
“They [the residents] all said what a fantastic time they had.”
Anita also wanted to thank Lincolnshire Call Connect bus service who picked up the residents.
Anita added: “They were very helpful supporting residents on and off the bus.”