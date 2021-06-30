A group of residents at a Grantham care home enjoyed their first indoor outing in more than a year.

The four residents, all from Newton House Nursing Home, on Barrowby Road, were treated to a main meal and an alcoholic beverage at Finkin’S restaurant, on the High Street, last week.

After their meal, the residents were taken on a surprise scenic tour through Woolsthorpe & Belvoir to take in some of the beautiful sights.

Newton House residents enjoyed a trip out.

Activities co-ordinator Karen Olivant helped to organise the trip after local fund-raiser Rob Dixon donated gift vouchers.

The outing brought back memories for some of the residents.

Karen said: “Whilst reminiscing on the journey home, two residents realised that they attended the same school when they were younger, and although they were in different year groups at school they actually knew the same people.”

Newton House residents enjoyed a trip out.

The trip was long-awaited after a difficult year for many care homes throughout the Covid pandemic.

Karen added: “The amazing Mr Price was a fantastic tour guide and road map assistant. Both residents and staff had a wonderful time and said that the food was beautiful, and it was so nice being able to visit a restaurant again.

“A huge thank you to Rob Dixon and Finkin’S. A wonderful day was had by all.”

Rob is known to so many throughout Grantham for his selfless attitude and willingness to help others.

Newton House residents enjoyed a trip out.

After recovering from a serious road accident seven years ago, the 64-year-old knew that he wanted to help others.

He has since raised tens of thousands of pounds for numerous local causes and charities, especially since his retirement last year and throughout the pandemic.

He added: “This is why I do what I do to help our senior citizens and their amazing carers.”