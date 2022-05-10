Residents of a care home were delighted as they enjoyed a free horse therapy session.

Kesteven Rideability, based in Hough on the Hill, welcomed residents from Newton House Care Home last Thursday (May 5) for some horse therapy.

With the sun shining brightly, the residents enjoyed spending time with the magnificent animals.

Kesteven Rideability runs a silver hour, where they invite nursing homes for horse therapy at no charge.

The care home has been running the trip for a few years now, but Covid restrictions meant that this was their first visit for a while.

Karen Olivant, part of the activities team at Newton House, said: "The weather was absolutely beautiful and the sun was shining brightly. We were welcomed by the amazing volunteers, and enjoyed delicious homemade cake and refreshments.

"We have been going for a good few years now, and were delighted to return after the Covid lockdowns.

"We are so very thankful that we are out of lockdown, as we can ensure that we fulfil our wonderful residents days with more fun and laughter."

Resident Gillian said: “This has been the best day ever. I always have so much fun when I’m with you”

It was also Mrs E’s birthday, so she was serenaded by the group in the sunshine.

