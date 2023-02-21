Residents of a Grantham care home celebrated Shrove Tuesday by testing their pancake flipping skills.

Red Court Care Home, in St Edmunds Court, Grantham, took to the kitchen today (Tuesday) to whip up a selection of delicious pancake delicacies as part of the traditional feast day to mark the start of Lent.

With an array of toppings to drizzle across their homemade treats from berries, fresh fruits, maple syrup and honey the residents spent the day creating an assortment of pancake creations.

Edward flipping his pancake. (62569173)

Reflecting upon the fun-filled day to mark the annual pancake eating tradition, Gabriela Bucek, general manager of Red Court, said: “We're thrilled to be celebrating Pancake Day with our residents and staff.

"Celebrating such traditions helps our residents to bring back memories of childhood and family gatherings.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without our hard-working and dedicated staff who always ensure that our residents are at the centre of everything we do.”

Resident Delia flipping pancakes. (62569176)

Resident Ray flipping pancakes. (62569170)

Pancake day or Shrove Tuesday is a traditional feast day held before Ash Wednesday to mark the start of Lent when Christians give up treats to embark on a 40 day fasting period.

Activity coordinator Andrea had a pancake land on her shoulder. (62569167)

Red Court Care Community provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 53 people, some of whom may be living with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.