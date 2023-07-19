Staff and residents at a Grantham care home had a perfect excuse to enjoy some sweet treats on National Ice Cream Day.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home celebrated the national day on Sunday (July 16).

Residents and colleagues took a trip to Belton Garden Centre and enjoyed a “delicious” treat at its ice cream parlour.

Staff and residents enjoying ice cream at Belton Garden Centre

Resident Doris said: “I absolutely love ice cream!

“There usually isn’t anything nicer on a hot summer’s day.”

The care home visited Belton Garden Centre’s ice cream parlour

After a visit to the garden centre, the residents returned home for a special live virtual event with Wall’s Ice Cream.

Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at the home, said: “Our residents dived into the history of the Wall’s brand from launch in 1922 through major innovations such as the launch of Mr Whippy, Cornetto, Viennetta, Twister, Carte d’Or and more.

A perfect excuse for ice cream on a sunny day!

“To everyone’s delight, we enjoyed a singalong to Cornetto classic ads and a tasting session of Walls’ current products.”

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the home, also said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too!

Staff also got to enjoy ice cream to celebrate the national day

“Who doesn’t love ice cream? We have all had a great time trying out new flavours and toppings, it was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”

Residents loved the sweet treats!

Maple Leaf Lodge is in Beacon Lane, Grantham.