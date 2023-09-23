Care home residents had a “barrel of laughs” on a ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home held the Talk Like a Pirate Day on Tuesday, September 19, with residents sharing a list of items they would take to a desert island.

International ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’ is a holiday created in 1995 by John Baur (Ol' Chumbucket) and Mark Summers (Cap'n Slappy), of Albany, Oregon, U.S., who proclaimed this day to be when everyone in the world should talk like a pirate.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home celebrated Talk Like a Pirate Day

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the home, said: “It was an exciting day for us all but thankfully no-one was made to walk the plank!

“We played a treasure hunt game in which residents marked an ‘x’ on a map to find a treasure chest, and the winner received a variety of tasty sweet treats.

“We are continually adapting, and finding new ways for residents to enjoy a variety of life enrichment activities, including in this instance, talking like a pirate!”

Residents in a duel

Care home staff decided to dress up like characters from Pirates of the Caribbean, and one even had a stuffed parrot sewn onto her shirt.

Residents also engaged in some daring “swashbuckling” and also took part in a duel.

One resident said she wouldn’t be able to go to a pirate island without her knitting needles.

Another said he would probably just have enough survival skills to get by, but their one luxury item of choice would be his TV and video collection.