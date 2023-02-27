Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home residents faces 'light up' with visit from Dancing Daffodils childminding in Grantham
Staff and residents at a care home enjoyed a visit from children from a childminders.
The children from Dancing Daffodils childminding in Grantham played games and sang songs with the residents at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home.
Sarah Watson, of Dancing Daffodils, said: "The benefits of mixing our children and residents was so very clear to see!
"The children have promised to learn some wartime songs for our next visit."
Some of the children discovered a piano in the care home and resident Anne showed them the instrument she used to play.
A spokesperson from Maple Leaf Lodge said: "The children and residents interacted beautifully and it was lovely to see their faces light up.
"We have definitely started some great friendships and we can’t wait to see them again."
Maple Leaf Lodge, run by Barchester Healthcare, is found on Beacon Lane, Grantham.