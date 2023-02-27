Staff and residents at a care home enjoyed a visit from children from a childminders.

The children from Dancing Daffodils childminding in Grantham played games and sang songs with the residents at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home.

Sarah Watson, of Dancing Daffodils, said: "The benefits of mixing our children and residents was so very clear to see!

The residents of Maple Leaf Lodge had a wonderful time with the children from Dancing Daffodils childminding in Grantham. (62662145)

"The children have promised to learn some wartime songs for our next visit."

Some of the children discovered a piano in the care home and resident Anne showed them the instrument she used to play.

A spokesperson from Maple Leaf Lodge said: "The children and residents interacted beautifully and it was lovely to see their faces light up.

"We have definitely started some great friendships and we can’t wait to see them again."

Maple Leaf Lodge, run by Barchester Healthcare, is found on Beacon Lane, Grantham.