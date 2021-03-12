Care home residents were reunited with loved ones this week as one visitor was permitted indoors from Monday.

As part of the Government roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions, care home residents are now able to be visited indoors by one nominated individual.

With a negative test and PPE required before any visitor could enter the care home, residents could hold hands with a loved one for the first time in almost a year.

Newton House residents were visited by a loved one for the first time in nearly a year. (45038376)

The nominated visitor can make repeat visits under the same conditions, which are designed to keep residents, staff and visitors safe.

Outdoor, pod and screen visits can also continue for care home residents.

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: “I know how important visiting a loved one is and I’m pleased we will soon be in a position for people to be carefully and safely reunited with loved ones who live in care homes.

“This is just the first step to getting back to where we want to be. We need to make sure we keep the infection rate down, to allow greater visiting in a step-by-step way in the future.”

Karen Olivant, part of the activities team at Newton House Nursing Home based on Barrowby Road, said the staff were thrilled to facilitate indoor visits for their residents.

She said:“It has been almost a year since we were last able to physically allow families onto our home, which has been a very difficult time for both residents and their loved ones.

“We have been lucky enough to have the technology to be able to connect them together through lockdown using facetime, WhatsApp, Zoom and other forms of video calling.

“This has been a huge success but obviously not the same as being able to physically hold your loved ones hand.

“We are thrilled to be able to move that little step closer with now being able to facilitate indoor visits.

“This however is followed by strict infection and prevention control measures, as our residents’ and staff safety has to always be our main priority.”