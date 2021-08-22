A group of green-fingered residents at a Grantham care home have formed a new gardening club.

Residents at the Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, on Harrowby Lane, meet up once a week to tend to the care home gardens by planting seeds, weeding and watering the flowers.

They’ve also planted a variety of vegetables including tomatoes, green beans, cucumber and potatoes, which will be harvested later this year.

Gardening club at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home (50076639)

Residents families helped out with donations of seeds, flowers and plants.

Activities co-ordinator Sarah-Jane Dixon launched the club after speaking to the residents about what they wanted to do with the garden.

She said: “A lot of the residents love being outside in the garden. It brings back a lot of memories for them from their time in their own gardens at home.

Gardening club at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home (50076622)

“It has been great fun to set up and the residents have really embraced it. It’s a very social activity. We always enjoy a coffee and a biscuit after working hard. It’s a good way to show how much the garden means to them and to the home.”