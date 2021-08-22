Grantham care home residents launch gardening club
A group of green-fingered residents at a Grantham care home have formed a new gardening club.
Residents at the Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, on Harrowby Lane, meet up once a week to tend to the care home gardens by planting seeds, weeding and watering the flowers.
They’ve also planted a variety of vegetables including tomatoes, green beans, cucumber and potatoes, which will be harvested later this year.
Residents families helped out with donations of seeds, flowers and plants.
Activities co-ordinator Sarah-Jane Dixon launched the club after speaking to the residents about what they wanted to do with the garden.
She said: “A lot of the residents love being outside in the garden. It brings back a lot of memories for them from their time in their own gardens at home.
“It has been great fun to set up and the residents have really embraced it. It’s a very social activity. We always enjoy a coffee and a biscuit after working hard. It’s a good way to show how much the garden means to them and to the home.”