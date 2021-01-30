Care home residents made cards and sent get well wishes to the Mayor of Grantham after he suffered a stroke recently.

Residents and staff at Red Court Care Community, on St Edmunds Close, Grantham, have spent their afternoons crafting cards for Councillor Dean Ward who is recovering at home after an operation.

Throughout the pandemic Red Court has received a number of fantastic donations from members of the community and as a way of thanking Grantham, residents and staff wanted to give something back as they know from direct experience that kind words and gestures go such a long way.

Nellie Robinson with some of the cards made by residents of Red Court and sent to the Mayor of Grantham wishing him well.. (44136448)

Lin Amos, general manager at Red Court Care Community, said: “We’re always receiving generous donations from local businesses, community groups and family members so we wanted to give back. The Mayor of Grantham is so well-respected across the town and as soon as we were informed he was unwell we wanted to spend an afternoon crafting with our residents.

"We’ve made a number of cards which will be delivered directly to the mayor and hopefully this will aid his recovery. So many of our residents volunteered to take part in making the handmade cards and are looking forward to the Mayor’s response and him getting better soon. We really are delighted to help.”

Councillor Ward suffered the stroke earlier this month and underwent an operation at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.