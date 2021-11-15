A care home has safely brought live music back into their activity schedule to honour Remembrance Day.

Red Court Care Community, in St Edmunds Court, Grantham, has been overwhelmed with handmade gifts from the Barrowby Brownies as well as hosting a live vocal performance from Nataly Arbon.

Residents and staff were invited to the dining room to sing, dance, learn and share their wartime experiences.

Nataly Arbon performing to the residents. (53068529)

Nataly is the first live entertainer to perform at Red Court this year, and she ensured that everyone enjoyed listening to their favourite songs while both residents and staff learnt more about the songs traditionally sung in Remembrance services.Music can be a great way to propel us back in time and honour treasured memories.

The local community has also marked Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday with the Barrowby Brownies carefully painting beautiful pebbles found in Grantham.

These gifts were presented to the home alongside a handwritten note showing the residents that they are thought of during this special time.

The residents took part in a range of activities for Remembrance Day. (53068546)

Lin Amos, general manager at Red Court Care Community said: “It was fantastic being able to host a live singer and have such a special event enjoyed by all as part of our many ways we mark Remembrance Day.

"We’ve decorated the home with poppies made by the residents, displayed the beautiful hand painted pebbles kindly made for us by the Barrowby Brownies and sang Remembrance themed songs with Nataly Arbon.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have such a caring community around us.

"On Remembrance Day morning one of our residents, Brian Beaumont aged 90, recited a number of heart-warming poems to the room and even told the story of how his family came to Britain during the war.

"It’s been a day full of emotion and definitely one we won’t ever forget.”

The remembrance pebbles. (53068524)