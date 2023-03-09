A Grantham care home celebrated International Women's Day by opening a new beauty and holistic room.

Newton House Care Home, based in Barrowby Road, opened a new beauty and holistic room yesterday (Wednesday), to provide a calm and relaxing place for residents.

Residents can enjoy a variety of free treatments, including hand and foot massages, face masks and nail care.

Newton House residents celebrated International Womens Day with the opening of a new beauty room. (62886166)

Karen Olivant, head of activities at Newton House, said: "Our beautiful resident ambassador Beryl was delighted to declare the salon open and said that she felt honoured to have the pleasure of being asked to do this.

"The ladies were thrilled to now have a beautiful salon to visit for all of their esteem needs, and they enjoyed nibbles, wine and treatments to celebrate.

"The celebrations continued this evening with the talented Nick Glover for a good old knees up to celebrate our incredible ladies."

One resident, named Pat, said “I have tears of joy”, whilst Vonnie said “what a great time we’ve had, thank you all for everything that you do for us”.