Residents of a Grantham care home had a party to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

Newton House Care Home in Barrowby Road marked St Patrick's Day on Friday with songs, hats and a Guinness.

Resident favourite Steve Carmel visited the home to perform some of their favourite songs.

Residents of Newton House celebrated with songs, hats and a Guinness. (63080904)

Karen Olivant, activities coordinator at Newton House, said: "What an incredibly fun and fabulous day we have had today, celebrating St Patrick’s day in style.

"It’s wonderful to see all our communities come together.

"Residents, Mike and John were delighted to take to the mic and sang their hearts out, they were just amazing!

"Residents enjoyed a good old Guinness too! They had an amazing time, a wonderful day had by all."