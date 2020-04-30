Home   News   Article

Grantham care home residents raise cuppa in honour of Queen's birthday

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:00, 30 April 2020
 | Updated: 13:02, 30 April 2020

Residents and staff at a Grantham care home raised a cup of tea in honour of the Queen’s birthday last week.

Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, hosted a virtual tea party to celebrate National Tea Day last Tuesday.

Supplied with a tasty selection of biscuits, cakes and a variety of different flavoured teas for the event, residents also took part in singing, music sessions and a quiz about the Queen.

