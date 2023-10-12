Royal Windsor Care Home residents in Grantham ‘tapped their toes’ to Waltham Scottish Country dancers
A Scottish country dance group has paid a visit to a care home.
The Waltham Scottish Country Dance group performed for the residents at Royal Windsor Care Home, in Grantham.
A spokesperson for the dance group said: “Residents tapped their toes and clapped their hands in time with the lively music.”
The dancers performed a variety of reels, jigs and strathspeys.
The group has been invited back to the care home to perform for St Andrew’s Day celebrations in November.