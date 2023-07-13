Maple Leaf Lodge residents in Grantham travel virtually to Hawaii
Care home residents have travelled to Hawaii from the comfort of their armchair.
Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home hosted its own afternoon of armchair travel, where residents took a virtual flight, enjoyed a day by the beach and were treated to a cocktail making masterclass.
The masterclass was led by Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at the care home, as she assisted residents in making and trying the cocktails.
Resident Edith, who “absolutely loves a cocktail”, said she “very much enjoyed trying some different mixes.”
She added: “I always like to try new things.”
Kerry Angeloni, general manager at Maple Leaf, said: “We have all had so much fun - trying all sorts of different spirits and mixers from around the globe.
“Our residents really enjoyed their tasting session and had great fun sampling different cocktail recipes.”
Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is in Beacon Lane, Grantham.