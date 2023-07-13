Care home residents have travelled to Hawaii from the comfort of their armchair.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home hosted its own afternoon of armchair travel, where residents took a virtual flight, enjoyed a day by the beach and were treated to a cocktail making masterclass.

The masterclass was led by Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at the care home, as she assisted residents in making and trying the cocktails.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home residents travelled virtually to Hawaii.

Resident Edith, who “absolutely loves a cocktail”, said she “very much enjoyed trying some different mixes.”

She added: “I always like to try new things.”

Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator, led a cocktail making masterclass for the residents.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at Maple Leaf, said: “We have all had so much fun - trying all sorts of different spirits and mixers from around the globe.

“Our residents really enjoyed their tasting session and had great fun sampling different cocktail recipes.”

The residents got to travel virtually from the comfort of their armchair.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is in Beacon Lane, Grantham.