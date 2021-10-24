A married couple at a Grantham care home was treated to a special lunch date.

They were among other residents at Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, invited to dine out at Finkin’s restaurant, in Grantham High Street, last week.

The outing was paid for with a voucher donated to local fund-raiser Rob Dixon.

Newton house trip (52304230)

Activities co-ordinator Karen Olivant accompanied the residents on their outing.

She said: “Everyone enjoyed a lovely bus trip out. Two of our residents who are married were delighted to be able to go out together for the first time in many years, and we were thrilled to make this happen for them. As always team Finkin’s were incredible hosts.”

Rob, 65, was also awarded as the care home’s first ‘hero of the month.’

Newton house trip (52304241)

Karen said: “Rob received many nominations for our first month of our local hero competition. He has been an incredible part of our community and provided kindness to those who needed it the most.

“We have received many wonderful donations through Rob’s hard work. We are truly grateful for having such a great community especially through one of the hardest years we have known.”

Email your local hero nominations to activities.newtonhouse@barchester.com