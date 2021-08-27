A care home is delighted to bring back staff member’s pets after a long 15 months without them.

Red Court Care Community on St Edmunds Court in Grantham has been working with its activities co-ordinator Andrea Mccartney and her daughter Stacey to bring friendly, four-legged companionship back to the home.

The home says being reunited with pets has brought tremendous joy to everyone at Red Court following the hardships of the pandemic.

CJ and Rosemary Harrison at Red Court. (50628739)

The staff and residents spent a morning cuddling four-year-old CJ, the black Labrador, his presence bringing a calming environment for everyone in the session.

Pet therapy can improve residents’ mental health, increase socialisation and provide comfort. It can also have a positive impact on residents’ physical health because spending time with pets is proven to reduce blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.

Lin Amos, general manager at Red Court Care Community said: “It was fantastic having CJ with us on Thursday. He made everyone feel safe and because it has been such a long time since we’ve had a dog come to Red Court, it was a blessing to all of our residents. It was also a great treat for the team, there were plenty of cuddles to go around.

CJ the Labrador was welcomed by residents at Red Court. (50628741)

“Our residents really bonded with CJ and in the past our pet therapy sessions have always been one of our favourite activities. Many of our residents are animal lovers and have had pets their whole lives. It’s fantastic that the physical benefits of pet therapy are just as powerful as the psychological benefits, which are evident amongst our residents.”

Andrea Mccartney, activities co-ordinator at Red Court Care Community said: “We have been waiting for the right time to add pet therapy sessions back to our monthly schedule and as it was National Dog Day on August 26, it was the perfect time to offer it again! I have been working with Red Homes for over nine years and I’ve seen the benefits dogs can have on our residents, especially those with dementia.”

The home says that the incredible bond residents build with animals is scientifically proven to be of huge benefit to people of all ages and abilities. It says dogs in particular can be trained to support people in a variety of settings and this holistic approach will be a regular activity at Red Court going forward.