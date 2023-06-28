A county PCSO will be talking at a care home next week.

On Tuesday, July 4, Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home will be welcoming PCSO Jack Mawer from the Lincolnshire Constabulary.

The care home has opened its doors to the emergency services in the area as their way of saying thank you to paramedics, nurses, police officers and other services.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home wants to say thank you to those in the emergency services.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager of the care home, has extended the invitation throughout the local area “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

“We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge.

“Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

Mr Mawer will be talking to the residents about his time on the force, telling the home about the latest community news and answering questions.