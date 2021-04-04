Staff at a Grantham nursing home delivered an assortment of goodies to residents at an assisted living complex to keep boredom at bay.

Karen Olivant and Jodie Stafford, activity co-ordinators at Newton Home Nursing Home, on Barrowby

Road, delivered the ‘Barchester Boredom Busters’ booklets to residents at Spire View assisted living, Grantham, last week.

Newton House (45549488)

The packed booklets included a variety of word searches, quizzes, information on the history of Grantham and much more.

Laura Baker, customer relation manager at Newton House, helped to organise the initiative to engage more with the community.

She added: “Not only did the residents of Spire View get a ‘Boredom Buster’ booklet but they also received a pen, nail file, a Barchester branded bag for life and many more goodies.

“Barchester have an exciting year coming up and we really want to get the community engaged in what we have planned.