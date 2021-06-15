Staff at a care home in Grantham are getting to know the residents better by spending quality time with them at the same time every day.

Under a new idea called 'Stop the Clock', staff members all stop what they are doing at 11.30am and spend some time with the residents to get to know them better.

Gregory House home manager, Anna Lewkowicz, says she knows how important it is for her team to spend time getting to know all the residents in the care home which is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT).

Gregory House manager Anna Lewkowicz with Erics. (48181418)

She says everyone who works at the home is encouraged to stop what they are doing, sit with residents and spend some quality time with them. Residents love to chat and talk about their families and interests. They also enjoy hearing about the lives of staff members.

Since taking part in the Stop the Clock initiative, the team has learned that Ute is an avid fan of the Royal family; Jean once met Stephen Hawking whilst working at the University of Cambridge; Derrick spent many years volunteering in Uganda; Jenny is super proud of her son who is a headteacher and Erica loves to dance, although she says she doesn’t have too much energy for grooving these days!

Resident Jean Miller said: “It’s a busy home and taking time out to chat makes me very happy.”

Some members of staff have interesting backgrounds as well. Carer Pia Stafford joined the home after a high-flying career as a flight attendant with British Airways