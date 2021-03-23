Residents at a Grantham care home are taking part in the National Day of Reflection today (Tuesday) to remember all those lost in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff and residents at Belvoir House Care Home, on Brownlow Street, are spending the day baking, singing songs and wearing daffodils.

They will also hold a minutes silence at noon today to reflect on the past year and all those we have lost.

103-year-old Irene. (45393571)

Yazmin Lorne, senior care practitioner said : “We wanted to get involved as from time to time we deliver end of life care which is something we pride ourselves in. To ensure the most compassionate, pain free and comfortable journey is given, we collaboratively work with the Lincolnshire Marie Curie team.

"They support us, enter the home and make us all feel safe in their presence. The care they show is second to none and they don’t get enough recognition in my opinion for the amazing job they do. Therefore, we have decided we want to join the National day and support."

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie community fund-raiser is delighted with their show of support.

She added: “It’s so wonderful to have the home on joining us for the National Day of Reflection.We are very grateful for their support and hope they enjoy their day reflecting and taking part in all of the activities. My Grandma is in fact a resident at the home, and I know she is looking forward to wearing yellow and getting involved."

For more infomation, visit: www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/day-of-reflection