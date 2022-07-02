Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham have been raising money for Cancer Research.

Alison Bradley, Courtney Doncaster, Molly Ellis and Hattie Bridge Staff took part in a sponsored 5k fun run in the Nottingham edition of the popular Race For Life event, which raises money for Cancer Research.

Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive of the team, giving out advice and cheering them on as they practiced in the garden when they first started to train for their fundraising challenge.

The Maple Leaf team (57658209)

Alison Bradley, activity coordinator at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “Taking part in this challenge has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause.

"I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

The team has raised a total of £200 by completing the challenge, which will be donated to Cancer Research.