A care home is celebrating National Housekeeping Week.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home residents would like to say thank you to their housekeeping staff at the home during the week.

The care home’s housekeeping staff were treated to a morning tea party in the cafe area.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is celebrating its housekeeping staff during National Housekeeping Week

Kerry Angeloni, senior general manager at the care home, said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do with a party in our garden.

“Everyone has had such a fantastic day, we’re all so happy to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends into our home.”

Kerry and Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator, put together a “wonderful spread” of party food for the housekeeping staff.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home staff celebrating the national week.

Friends and families were also invited to enjoy the morning.

Resident Ethel said: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful housekeepers – they do so much for us.”

Housekeeping Week takes place from September 3, until September 9 and is an annual event dedicated to recognising the efforts of housekeeping staff around the world.