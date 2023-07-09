A care home volunteer has been thanked for her dedication to volunteering over 17 years.

Gill Lenton, a volunteer at Richard House, has been deemed as a “great asset” by the care home.

After retiring from Asda in 2006, Gill, 77 used her spare time as a volunteer at the breast care unit in Grantham Hospital, after she received treatment there herself.

Gill Lenton, 77.

From there, she started to volunteer at different care homes including Gregory House for 11 years and Chandos House, where Richard House is now.

Gill said: “I love volunteering as I feel that putting a smile back on a person's face can make such a difference to how they feel for the rest of the day.

“So, if I can make a difference to people's lives by volunteering then it makes me happy.”

When Gill saw an advert to volunteer at Richard House, in Gorse Road, she felt like she was “coming back home”, after being a volunteer at Chandos House.

She added: “The atmosphere at Richard House is so different to anywhere I've volunteered before.

“It has a family feel to the home and it’s a great lively atmosphere is fantastic too.

“I'm proud to be part of the team.”

Anita Asken, activities coordinator at Richard House, said Gill has a “bubbly personality” and is “great with everyone”.

She added: “We thank her very much for her volunteer service that she has given.”