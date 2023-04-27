A care home has thanked its youngest volunteer who was an “absolute superstar”.

Mark, a 13-year-old student from Carres Grammar School, in Sleaford, volunteered with the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, as part of his Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Mark joined in with life at the home including helping out in the kitchen, assisting with housekeeping and helping the hospitality team at meal times.

Volunteer Mark (right) and a Maple Leaf worker (left).

He said: “I want to say amassive thank you to all the staff and residents for helping me with my Duke of Edinburgh, it has been an incredible experience. I have learnt so much.”

As well as becoming a dab hand at dominoes and making plenty of cups of teas, Mark also spent time chatting away with residents.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “Our care home is like a family and our volunteers are a part of that family, loved and valued by everyone.

“It takes a special kind of person to give up so their time to help others and we are so lucky to have them.

“Mark has been a brilliant addition to the home, we loved having him.”