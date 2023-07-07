A care home is set to close.

Castlegate House Care Home, in Grantham, has made the decision to close, confirmed by Lincolnshire County Council.

Edward Baker, contract manager, said: “We have been made aware of Castlegate House Care Home’s decision to close.

“Our social work team are working closely with staff, residents and their families to ensure everyone can move to suitable new accommodation over the coming weeks as part of a managed home closure process.

“The wellbeing and safety of residents remains our top priority.”

Castlegate House declined to comment on the closure.